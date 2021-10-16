Embassy Office Parks REIT wins a GRESB 4-star rating

-
ALSO READ
Embassy Office Parks REIT allots NCDs aggregating Rs 300 cr
Mindspace Business Parks REIT joins global RE100 initiative led by Climate Group
Mindspace Business Parks REIT announces change in compliance officer
Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 19.13% in the March 2021 quarter
HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Edelweiss ESG Scorecard & Ratings
-
Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that it has been awarded a 4-star (out of 5 stars) rating in the 2021 Real Estate Assessment by GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments.
In its first year of participation, Embassy REIT achieved a Green Star status and an overall score of 80% for its Standing Investments, placing it 7 percentage points above the average.
Embassy REIT stood out in particular on the 'Governance' pillar with a score of 19/20, surpassing the peer average, reflecting the best-in-class framework and strong corporate governance standards adopted and followed by the REIT. Embassy REIT also achieved high scores for the 'Environmental' (47/62) and 'Social' (14/18) pillars, taking into account the high proportion of electricity from renewable sources and the strong stakeholder programmes in areas of health, education and public infrastructure which have been running for a number of years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU