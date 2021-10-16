Embassy Office Parks REIT wins a GRESB 4-star rating

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that it has been awarded a 4-star (out of 5 stars) rating in the 2021 Real Estate Assessment by GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments.

In its first year of participation, Embassy REIT achieved a Green Star status and an overall score of 80% for its Standing Investments, placing it 7 percentage points above the average.

Embassy REIT stood out in particular on the 'Governance' pillar with a score of 19/20, surpassing the peer average, reflecting the best-in-class framework and strong corporate governance standards adopted and followed by the REIT. Embassy REIT also achieved high scores for the 'Environmental' (47/62) and 'Social' (14/18) pillars, taking into account the high proportion of electricity from renewable sources and the strong stakeholder programmes in areas of health, education and public infrastructure which have been running for a number of years.

