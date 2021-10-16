Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Carmustine for Injection in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Carmustine for Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of BiCNU (carmustine for injection) approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The BiCNU brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $19.4 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Carmustine for Injection, USP is a lyophilized powder available as a package which includes a single-dose vial containing 100 mg Carmustine USP and a vial containing 3 mL sterile diluent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)