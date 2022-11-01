Valiant Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, ITI Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Acrysil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2022.

Valiant Organics Ltd spiked 9.64% to Rs 733.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6545 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd soared 9.45% to Rs 33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 7.46% to Rs 113.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43702 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd rose 6.55% to Rs 395.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14868 shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd jumped 6.51% to Rs 562.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13636 shares in the past one month.

