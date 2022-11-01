Volumes spurt at Axis Bank Ltd counter

-
Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 421.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 99.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.23 lakh shares
ITI Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, TCI Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 November 2022.
Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 421.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 99.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.59% to Rs.882.40. Volumes stood at 98782 shares in the last session.
ITI Ltd notched up volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32211 shares. The stock rose 7.61% to Rs.113.90. Volumes stood at 39934 shares in the last session.
HeidelbergCement India Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37577 shares. The stock gained 8.54% to Rs.205.85. Volumes stood at 55406 shares in the last session.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92969 shares. The stock rose 3.01% to Rs.1,192.35. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.
TCI Express Ltd recorded volume of 7960 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2160 shares. The stock gained 2.05% to Rs.1,933.70. Volumes stood at 1370 shares in the last session.
