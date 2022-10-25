Saregama India Ltd Surges 0.64%

Saregama India Ltd has added 4.23% over last one month compared to 7.38% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX
Saregama India Ltd gained 0.64% today to trade at Rs 379.1. The S&P BSE Tech index is up 0.48% to quote at 13505.82. The index is up 7.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 0.63% and Infosys Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 11.5 % over last one year compared to the 1.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Saregama India Ltd has added 4.23% over last one month compared to 7.38% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17370 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 548.7 on 28 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 346.55 on 26 Sep 2022.
