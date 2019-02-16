Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Rajasthan govt sends 91 students to Silicon Valley
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Assam tea body slam 'chaiwala' Modi
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Valley Magnesite Company reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0.10-0.02 LP PBT0.10-0.02 LP NP0.07-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU