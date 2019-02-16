Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gadkari collapses at function, says he's now fine
Abeer worried about his acting prospects after 'Mere Sai'
PM Narendra Modi visits Shirdi Sai Temple
Priest beaten up by man in AP dies
-
Sales rise 460.00% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 460.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.280.05 460 OPM %50.00-120.00 -PBDT0.14-0.06 LP PBT0.14-0.06 LP NP0.10-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU