Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.66 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 30.83% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.87% to Rs 159.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 12.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.663.34 PL 12.449.04 38 OPM %656.0661.68 -51.9367.26 - PBDT33.8949.74 -32 161.06202.03 -20 PBT33.8949.74 -32 161.05202.02 -20 NP36.1052.19 -31 159.71201.83 -21
