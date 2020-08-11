JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs -0.66 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 30.83% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.87% to Rs 159.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 12.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.663.34 PL 12.449.04 38 OPM %656.0661.68 -51.9367.26 - PBDT33.8949.74 -32 161.06202.03 -20 PBT33.8949.74 -32 161.05202.02 -20 NP36.1052.19 -31 159.71201.83 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU