Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 30.83% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.87% to Rs 159.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 12.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

