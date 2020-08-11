Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 28.47% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 39.49 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 28.47% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 39.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.4947.11 -16 OPM %6.567.15 -PBDT2.693.30 -18 PBT1.512.01 -25 NP1.031.44 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Tue, August 11 2020. 14:04 IST

