Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 28.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 39.49 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 28.47% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 39.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.4947.116.567.152.693.301.512.011.031.44

