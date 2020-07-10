Vardhman Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 161.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 36.44% to Rs 135.59 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 161.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.44% to Rs 135.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 101.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 74.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.82% to Rs 560.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales135.59213.33 -36 560.87810.75 -31 OPM %3.361.60 --0.050.16 - PBDT-9.17-10.70 14 -56.80-55.60 -2 PBT-12.76-15.14 16 -72.51-73.98 2 NP161.59-15.14 LP 101.83-74.00 LP

