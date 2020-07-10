Emergent Energy & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.63% to Rs 41.16 crore

Net loss of Emergent Energy & Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.63% to Rs 41.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 78.96% to Rs 165.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

41.1690.72165.7992.64-1.17-1.46-0.34-1.95-0.200.500.620.95-0.210.500.610.94-0.140.190.450.52

