Emergent Energy & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.63% to Rs 41.16 croreNet loss of Emergent Energy & Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.63% to Rs 41.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 78.96% to Rs 165.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.1690.72 -55 165.7992.64 79 OPM %-1.17-1.46 --0.34-1.95 - PBDT-0.200.50 PL 0.620.95 -35 PBT-0.210.50 PL 0.610.94 -35 NP-0.140.19 PL 0.450.52 -13
