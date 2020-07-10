Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 27.52 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers rose 21.05% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.68% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 125.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.5235.49 -22 125.69148.23 -15 OPM %2.071.66 -3.446.09 - PBDT0.630.58 9 3.198.51 -63 PBT0.310.26 19 1.907.33 -74 NP0.460.38 21 1.806.14 -71
