Vardhman Special Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 243.25 croreNet loss of Vardhman Special Steels reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 243.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 231.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.27% to Rs 22.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 1120.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 858.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales243.25231.36 5 1120.76858.96 30 OPM %4.377.43 -6.057.21 - PBDT4.5713.58 -66 46.0646.60 -1 PBT-1.517.27 PL 22.1425.09 -12 NP-0.157.21 PL 22.2125.03 -11
