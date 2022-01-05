Vardhman Textiles board to mull stock split on Jan. 22

Vardhman Textiles said that its board will meet on Saturday, 22 January 2022, to consider proposal of split/ sub-division of equity shares of the company.

On the same day, the board will also consider un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter/ nine months ended 31 December 2021.

Vardhman Textiles is part of the Vardhman Group that is engaged in the textile industry. The group's business portfolio includes yarn, fabric, sewing threads, fibre, special alloys, and garment sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 481.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 46.75% YoY to Rs 2385.08 crore in Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 2546.90 on the BSE.

