Force Motors domestic sales jump 83% YoY

Force Motors said that its total auto production in December 2021 was 1,609 units, increasing nearly 28% YoY and 41.7% month on month basis.The company recorded domestic sales of 1,442 units, rising 83% year on year and 86.7% on month-on-month basis. Exports in December 2021 stood at 215 units, falling 27.6% on a year on year basis and 40.6% on a sequential basis.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 5 January 2022.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Net sales rose 35.01% YoY to Rs 937.74 crore in Q2 FY22.
Shares of Force Motors were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 1,258 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU