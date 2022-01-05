AU Small Finance Bank soars after deposits rise 49% YoY in Q3

AU Small Finance Bank jumped 7.75% to Rs 1176.10 after the bank's total deposits increased by 49% to Rs 44,278 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 29,708 recorded on 31 December 2020.

The deposits have risen by 13% as compared with Rs 39,034 crore as on 30 September 2021.

CASA ratio was 39% as on 31 December 2021 as compared with 22% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 30% as on 30 September 2021.

Average cost of funds was 5.9% in Q3 FY22 as compared with 6.7% in Q3 FY21 and 6.1% in Q3 FY21.

Gross advances were at Rs 40,723 crore as on 31 December 2021, up 33% YoY and up 12% QoQ. Fund-based disbursement amounted to Rs 8,152 crore (up 33% YoY and up 59% QoQ) while non fund-based disbursements aggregated to Rs 627 crore (up 55% YoY and up 48% QoQ) in Q3 FY22.

Collection efficiency for December 2021 was 107%, for November 2021 was 105% and for October 2021 was 106%. Collection efficiency is calculated with all money received during the month from borrowers (excluding foreclosure) as% of current billing for the month.

The bank's management said that Q3'FY22 was near-normal quarter for the Bank with strong growth seen in advances, disbursements and deposits across all businesses and customer segments supported by a good festive season. The customer cashflows continue to improve supporting recovery trends and asset quality in Q3'FY22.

During the quarter, the Government Banking Group got one large savings account mandate. Excluding this, CASA ratio would have been 36% as on 31 December 2021.

There was no Covid related restructuring during the quarter, the bank said.

AU Small Finance Bank (formerly Au Financiers (India)) was incorporated in 1996 as an NBFC. AU started its banking operations in April 2017. The SFB's main focus is retail asset-financing segment, primarily in the vehicle financing segment alongside small business loans to MSMEs. Other segments include housing, gold loans, personal loans, overdraft, and commercial banking products. As of 30 September 2021, AU SFB had established operations across 811 banking touchpoints in 15 states & 2 union territories.

The bank reported a 13.5% fall in net profit to Rs 278.51 crore despite an 8.3% rise in total income to Rs 1595.65 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

