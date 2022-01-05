Gujarat Fluorochemicals jumps over 17% in four days

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 4.34% to Rs 2685, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals have risen 17.51% in four consecutive trading session. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2736.20 in intraday today.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 327.01% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.67% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.35. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2411.82, 2312.85 and 2328.66, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 162.02% to Rs 207.15 crore on 56.16% rise in net sales to Rs 964.01 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a part of the INOX Group of companies. It is a leading producer of Fluoropolymers, Fluorospecialities, Refrigerants and Chemicals for applications in varied industries.

