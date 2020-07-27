Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 18.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 1595.76 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 18.77% to Rs 145.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 1595.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1763.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.96% to Rs 577.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 730.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 6735.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6877.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1595.761763.416735.006877.9214.1114.9413.9217.36235.95328.24988.691312.76147.79261.10655.471058.74145.71179.39577.52730.71

