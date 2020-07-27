JUST IN
Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 18.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 1595.76 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 18.77% to Rs 145.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 1595.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1763.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.96% to Rs 577.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 730.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 6735.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6877.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1595.761763.41 -10 6735.006877.92 -2 OPM %14.1114.94 -13.9217.36 - PBDT235.95328.24 -28 988.691312.76 -25 PBT147.79261.10 -43 655.471058.74 -38 NP145.71179.39 -19 577.52730.71 -21

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 15:08 IST

