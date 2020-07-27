JUST IN
Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit rises 142.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 230.61% to Rs 170.99 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes rose 142.82% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 230.61% to Rs 170.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales170.9951.72 231 OPM %10.8011.74 -PBDT15.546.23 149 PBT11.995.06 137 NP8.963.69 143

