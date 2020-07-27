STL Global standalone net profit declines 48.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.43% to Rs 21.45 croreNet profit of STL Global declined 48.19% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.43% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.55% to Rs 24.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 92.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.4570.17 -69 92.41148.29 -38 OPM %-2.5658.13 -2.9329.69 - PBDT-1.9443.09 PL 2.1545.51 -95 PBT-2.3942.56 PL 0.4443.31 -99 NP22.0542.56 -48 24.8843.31 -43
