STL Global standalone net profit declines 48.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.43% to Rs 21.45 crore

Net profit of STL Global declined 48.19% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.43% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.55% to Rs 24.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 92.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

21.4570.1792.41148.29-2.5658.132.9329.69-1.9443.092.1545.51-2.3942.560.4443.3122.0542.5624.8843.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)