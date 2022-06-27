Varroc Engg incorporates subsidiary for R&D activities

-
ALSO READ
Varroc divests its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in Americas and Europe
JRK Home Decor highlights top trends in interior decorative lighting
Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Sensex, Nifty edge higher; metal shares rise for 2nd day
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Varroc Engineering on Saturday announced that it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, VL Lighting Solutions, on 24 June 2022.
The subsidiary will carry out research and development activities in the field of automotive products.
Varroc Engineering is a global tier-1 automotive component manufacturing organization. The organization designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide.
On a consolidated basis, VEL reported net loss of Rs 285.32 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 145.50 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 9.8% to Rs 1,651.99 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Varroc Engineering were down 1.35% to Rs 307.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU