SIS rises as board to mull share buyback

SIS rose 2.67% to Rs 459.60 after the company said that its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

SIS offers a wide range of services comprising security services, cash logistics services and electronic security and home alarm monitoring and response, as well as facility management services.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.2% to Rs 96.98 crore despite of 8.3% increase in sales to Rs 2,648.01 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

