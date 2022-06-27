Volumes spurt at Bata India Ltd counter

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 75218 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11488 shares

Astral Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, SIS Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2022.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 75218 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11488 shares. The stock rose 1.78% to Rs.1,770.15. Volumes stood at 27712 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 44368 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9881 shares. The stock rose 1.89% to Rs.1,700.45. Volumes stood at 4252 shares in the last session.

Brightcom Group Ltd saw volume of 25.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.85% to Rs.35.75. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd recorded volume of 12081 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4023 shares. The stock gained 2.76% to Rs.460.00. Volumes stood at 637 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 14727 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6262 shares. The stock gained 2.71% to Rs.2,087.05. Volumes stood at 5998 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)