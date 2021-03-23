Varroc Engg launches QIP issue

The auto ancillary company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares on Tuesday (22 March 2021).On 13 January 2021, the company's board had approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of 'qualified institutions placement (QIP). The same was approved by the company's shareholder on 17 February 2021.
The QIP issue committee of the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on 22 March 2021, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 395.41 per equity share, the company said in a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday. The company further added that it may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.
The floor price is at 2.84% discount to Varroc Engineering's closing price of Rs 406.95 yesterday.
The committee of directors (capital raising) is scheduled to be held on or after 25 March 2021 to to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from QIP to meet the capital expenditure and working capital requirements; repayment of debt, expansion and modernization; and general corporate purpose.
Varroc Engineering is an auto component manufacturer. The group designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide.
The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 136.96 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 29.33 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter jumped 24.6% YoY to Rs 3492.66 crore.
Shares of Varroc Engineering fell 2.36% to Rs 397.35.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU