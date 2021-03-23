Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE Industrials index Gains 1.14%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 17.45% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 1.85% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1313.6. The S&P BSE Industrials index is up 1.14% to quote at 4226.05. The index is up 2.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd increased 4.9% and MSTC Ltd added 4.39% on the day. The S&P BSE Industrials index went up 148.11 % over last one year compared to the 92.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 17.45% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 1.85% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18907 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68627 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1313.6 on 23 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 128.25 on 24 Mar 2020.

