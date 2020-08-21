Centrum Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2020.

Centrum Capital Ltd lost 5.19% to Rs 13.52 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 10.68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 106.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd crashed 4.60% to Rs 224.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd dropped 3.95% to Rs 122.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd pared 3.94% to Rs 544.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13230 shares in the past one month.

