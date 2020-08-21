Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 9.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43517 shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, BASF India Ltd, CEAT Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 August 2020.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 9.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43517 shares. The stock gained 16.47% to Rs.235.10. Volumes stood at 26795 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd saw volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12338 shares. The stock increased 10.97% to Rs.2,142.00. Volumes stood at 32027 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd registered volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13790 shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.1,374.00. Volumes stood at 17528 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 6.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64950 shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.1,619.85. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78366 shares. The stock slipped 0.12% to Rs.873.50. Volumes stood at 81510 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 14:30 IST

