Aro Granite Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, MPS Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2020.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd tumbled 7.55% to Rs 30.6 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2936 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd crashed 5.95% to Rs 60.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9207 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 422.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3638 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 267.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9203 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 8.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51724 shares in the past one month.

