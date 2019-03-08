JUST IN
MOIL secures mining lease for Parsoda Manganese Mine
Punj Lloyd announces change in directorate

Punj Lloyd announced that Phiroz Adi Vandrevala (DIN 01778976) - Independent Director, Uday Jit Singh Walia (DIN 02393545) - Independent Director, and Shravan Sampath (DIN 02590066) - Independent Director, have resigned from the Directorship of the Company with immediate effect.

Dinesh Thairani - Group President - Legal & Company Secretary has also resigned from the position of Group President - Legal & Company Secretary of the Company with immediate effect.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 14:33 IST

