Punj Lloyd announces change in directorate

Punj Lloyd announced that Phiroz Adi Vandrevala (DIN 01778976) - Independent Director, Uday Jit Singh Walia (DIN 02393545) - Independent Director, and Shravan Sampath (DIN 02590066) - Independent Director, have resigned from the Directorship of the Company with immediate effect.
Dinesh Thairani - Group President - Legal & Company Secretary has also resigned from the position of Group President - Legal & Company Secretary of the Company with immediate effect.
