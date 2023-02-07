Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1283.1, up 5.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.43% jump in NIFTY and a 24.1% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1283.1, up 5.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 17686.35. The Sensex is at 60119.11, down 0.64%. Varun Beverages Ltd has slipped around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46293.6, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)