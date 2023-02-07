BF Investment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd and Narmada Agrobase Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2023.

BF Investment Ltd spiked 15.86% to Rs 371.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7902 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd surged 15.54% to Rs 29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1572 shares in the past one month.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd soared 13.64% to Rs 243.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19144 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd rose 12.50% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7533 shares in the past one month.

Narmada Agrobase Ltd spurt 12.17% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2016 shares in the past one month.

