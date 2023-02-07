SJVN Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 287 cr

The power generation company's consolidated net profit rose 22.1% to Rs 287.42 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 235.46 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

SJVN's revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 551.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 549.14 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 347.29 crore in Q3 FY23, up 15.3% from Rs 301.33 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses spiked 24.89% year on year to Rs 381.85 crore in Q3 FY23.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin improved to 70.64% in Q3 FY23 from 61.99% reported in Q3 FY22. Net profit margin increased to 52.07% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 42.88% posted in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the same is fixed on 17 February 2023 and the payment of dividend shall start from 1 March 2023 onwards.

SJVN is an Indian public sector undertaking having business interests in hydro, thermal, solar, wind and in power transmission & power trading. It is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Shares of SJVN slipped 2.70% to Rs 32.45 on the BSE.

