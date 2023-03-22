Varun Beverages Ltd Slides 0.9%

Varun Beverages Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 1.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 4.02% drop in the SENSEX

Varun Beverages Ltd lost 0.9% today to trade at Rs 1330.95. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 16134.81. The index is down 1.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITC Ltd decreased 0.54% and Radico Khaitan Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 22.18 % over last one year compared to the 0.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Varun Beverages Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 1.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 4.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3531 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72456 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1432.05 on 12 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 613.57 on 21 Mar 2022.

