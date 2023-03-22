ASM Technologies Ltd Surges 2.55%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.05%

ASM Technologies Ltd has lost 2.56% over last one month compared to 8.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.9% drop in the SENSEX

ASM Technologies Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 405.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.05% to quote at 28285. The index is down 8.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd increased 2.23% and Mphasis Ltd added 2.22% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 21.52 % over last one year compared to the 0.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ASM Technologies Ltd has lost 2.56% over last one month compared to 8.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.9% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 171 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2883 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 663.5 on 22 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 363 on 22 Jun 2022.

