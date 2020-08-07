Varun Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Varun Mercantile reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
