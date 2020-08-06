Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 120.95 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 28.94% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 120.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales120.95168.71 -28 OPM %13.9311.96 -PBDT14.7417.47 -16 PBT7.199.78 -26 NP5.187.29 -29
