Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 120.95 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 28.94% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 120.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales120.95168.71 -28 OPM %13.9311.96 -PBDT14.7417.47 -16 PBT7.199.78 -26 NP5.187.29 -29

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 17:54 IST

