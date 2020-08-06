Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 120.95 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 28.94% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 120.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.120.95168.7113.9311.9614.7417.477.199.785.187.29

