Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 284.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 243.92 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 284.02% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 243.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales243.92206.90 18 OPM %14.746.33 -PBDT34.5911.05 213 PBT33.4110.04 233 NP25.006.51 284

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 17:54 IST

