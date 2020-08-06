Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 284.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 243.92 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 284.02% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 243.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.243.92206.9014.746.3334.5911.0533.4110.0425.006.51

