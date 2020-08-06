Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 284.02% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 15.08% in the December 2019 quarter
Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 55.06% in the December 2019 quarter
Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 0.16% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 243.92 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 284.02% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 243.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales243.92206.90 18 OPM %14.746.33 -PBDT34.5911.05 213 PBT33.4110.04 233 NP25.006.51 284
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU