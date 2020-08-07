India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 154.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 77.67% to Rs 361.17 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 154.52% to Rs 85.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 361.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.361.17203.2890.8667.80185.8292.4786.3038.7585.6233.64

