JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jubilant FoodWorks forays into ready-to-cook segment with launch of 'ChefBoss'
Business Standard

India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 154.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 77.67% to Rs 361.17 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 154.52% to Rs 85.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 361.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales361.17203.28 78 OPM %90.8667.80 -PBDT185.8292.47 101 PBT86.3038.75 123 NP85.6233.64 155

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU