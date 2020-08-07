India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 154.52% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.67% to Rs 361.17 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust rose 154.52% to Rs 85.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 361.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales361.17203.28 78 OPM %90.8667.80 -PBDT185.8292.47 101 PBT86.3038.75 123 NP85.6233.64 155
