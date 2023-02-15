Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 311.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 8.11 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 311.90% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.116.4324.548.402.370.602.340.571.730.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)