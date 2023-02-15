Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 311.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vasundhara Rasayans reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 62.03% in the September 2022 quarter
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 13.25% in the December 2022 quarter
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 58.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 8.11 croreNet profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 311.90% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.116.43 26 OPM %24.548.40 -PBDT2.370.60 295 PBT2.340.57 311 NP1.730.42 312
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU