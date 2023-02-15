JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 311.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 8.11 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 311.90% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.116.43 26 OPM %24.548.40 -PBDT2.370.60 295 PBT2.340.57 311 NP1.730.42 312

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

