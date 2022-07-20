Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 257.55, up 7.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% jump in NIFTY and a 4.97% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 257.55, up 7.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 16585.55. The Sensex is at 55613.05, up 1.54%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 9.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4991, up 1.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 387.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 257.4, up 7.83% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 2% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% jump in NIFTY and a 4.97% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)