Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2022.

Ramco Systems Ltd surged 13.46% to Rs 322.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14363 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd spiked 10.76% to Rs 334.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89497 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 68.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49673 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd added 7.93% to Rs 2266.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7142 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 7.54% to Rs 412.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16015 shares in the past one month.

