Vedanta Ltd Slides 0.77%

Vedanta Ltd fell 0.77% today to trade at Rs 303.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.17% to quote at 20323.79. The index is down 3.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.7% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 121.24 % over last one year compared to the 48.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 2.46% over last one month compared to 3.08% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 341.25 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 91.25 on 04 Nov 2020.

