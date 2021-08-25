Vedanta Ltd soars 1.5%

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 290.7, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.44% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% gain in NIFTY and a 117.47% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 290.7, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16663.15. The Sensex is at 56027.18, up 0.12%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 6.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5444.8, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 290, up 1.35% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 125.44% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% gain in NIFTY and a 117.47% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

