Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 331.45, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% gain in NIFTY and a 25.17% gain in the Nifty Media.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 331.45, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18099.85. The Sensex is at 60850.74, up 0.38%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 11.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6805.25, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

