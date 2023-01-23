HDFC Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1671.35, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1671.35, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18099.85. The Sensex is at 60850.74, up 0.38%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42506.8, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1669.55, up 0.75% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

