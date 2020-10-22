Vedanta rallies as board to mull interim dividend

Vedanta jumped 4.69% to Rs 106 after the company said its board will consider first interim dividend on 24 October 2020.
The record date for the proposed dividend, if declared, is fixed on 31 October 2020.
On 20 October 2020, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, informed that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21.30 per equity share for the FY2020-21. As of 30 September 2020, Vedanta held 64.92% stake while the Government of India held 29.54% stake in Hindustan Zinc.
On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit declined 21.7% to Rs 1,522 crore on 25.9% decrease in net sales to Rs 15,687 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of VRL, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.
Earlier this month, Vedanta's voluntary delisting bid failed after it could not get the minimum number of bids required from its minority shareholders to take it private. The promoters sought to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67% stake held by the public to delist the firm.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU