Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 183.74 points or 0.84% at 21760.05 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 7.89%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 5.24%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.46%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 3.25%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.79%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.66%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.51%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.37%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.88%), Mphasis Ltd (up 3.34%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.75%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.14 or 0.49% at 40507.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.3 points or 0.52% at 11875.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.32 points or 0.27% at 14941.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.79 points or 0.3% at 4974.79.

On BSE,1263 shares were trading in green, 1214 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

