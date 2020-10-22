Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 110.94 points or 0.62% at 17702.89 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.28%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.98%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.63%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.3%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.95%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.08%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.78%), MRF Ltd (up 1.49%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.34%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.14 or 0.49% at 40507.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.3 points or 0.52% at 11875.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.32 points or 0.27% at 14941.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.79 points or 0.3% at 4974.79.

On BSE,1263 shares were trading in green, 1214 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

