Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.55%, up for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 504.2, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 504.2, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 11869.4. The Sensex is at 40473.89, down 0.57%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 20.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24635.05, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 163.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 505.55, up 0.73% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 29.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 112.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)