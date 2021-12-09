Vedanta to mull interim dividend on 11 Dec

-
The mining company has fixed Saturday, 18 December 2021, as the 'record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.
Shares of Vedanta were trading 1.39% higher at Rs 346.60 on BSE.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported attributable net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in Q2 September 2021, steeply higher than Rs 824 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 44% to Rs 30,048 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
