Vedanta to mull interim dividend on 11 Dec

The mining company has fixed Saturday, 18 December 2021, as the 'record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Vedanta were trading 1.39% higher at Rs 346.60 on BSE.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported attributable net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in Q2 September 2021, steeply higher than Rs 824 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 44% to Rs 30,048 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

